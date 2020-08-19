Pine Gulch Fire is 2nd largest wildfire in Colorado history

The Pine Gulch Fire has grown to approximately 125,100 acres and is 7% contained, as of Wednesday morning.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Pine Gulch Fire, burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, is now the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The wildfire exploded to 125,100 acres due a weather event that moved through Tuesday night. It remained just 7% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC).

More residents living near the fire have been told to be ready to leave their homes. Tuesday night, Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario announced the expanded pre-evacuation notices after a spot fire in the northeast corner of the blaze quickly spread.

People who live in the areas of County Road 205, Kimball Mountain Road and CR 256 in between Kimball Mountain road and Browns Point have been told to be ready to evacuate their homes. There are still evacuations off of Clear Creek (211) Road, Carr Creek (207) Road, as well as County Road 202.

Both Mesa County and Garfield County have Stage 2 Fire Restrictions although a statewide fire ban was announced Tuesday.

The largest fire in state history is the Hayman Fire which burned 137,760 acres in 2002.

Pine Gulch fire is now second largest in Colorado history. The fire is now at 125,108 acres. #OneLessSpark — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) August 19, 2020

PHOTOS: Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

The Pine Gulch Fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, July 31 and is located located in Mesa and Garfield Counties in western Colorado.

The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush, according to the Grand Junction Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER