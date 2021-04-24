DPS: One dead, two hospitalized after Plane crash at Port Aransas airport

According to DPS, the Federal Aviation Agency will be investigating the crash.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — One person is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a plane crash at the Mustang Island Airport in Port Aransas.

According to DPS, they received a call around 1:35 p.m. DPS Troopers went to the scene and secured the scene.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley with DPS says the person who died was the pilot of the small plane. A male passenger an 8-year-old were transported to Spohn Shoreline and Doctors Regional. The 8-year-old is said to be in stable condition.

According to DPS, the Federal Aviation Agency will be investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with 3News for the latest updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.