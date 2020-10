The two were last seen in Marshalltown on Wednesday driving a gray Ford Edge SUV.

ANKENY, Iowa — Police are asking for your help in finding two people suspected of committing multiple burglaries in Ankeny.

The suspects are identified as 41-year-old Christofer Kelling and 33-year-old Amy Hall. The two were last seen in Marshalltown on Wednesday driving Hall's 2007 gray Ford Edge SUV with Iowa license plate IWW010.