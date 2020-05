A police chase that began in Clive ended in West Des Moines tonight near the intersection of Valley West Drive and Westown Parkway according to West Des Moines Police on the scene. The scene was first spotted by Local 5 at 10:45 p.m.

Westown Parkway was shut down in that area as a vehicle was towed away just before 11 p.m. Police at the scene say no one was injured. No word on any arrests made tonight.