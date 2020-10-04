Police searching for missing elderly man

The Des Moines Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating 77-year-old Henry G. Robinson, Jr.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing elderly man.

77-year-old Henry G. Robinson, Jr. was last seen walking near the 3000 block of Wright Street at around 10:00 Thursday night. Henry does not have a vehicle and his family believes he was walking to the grocery store.

Henry is described as a black male, 5'8" tall, and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.