Biden nominates former Iowa Gov. Culver to Farmer Mac board

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Joe Biden has nominated former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to the board of a federal organization that works to ensure rural areas have access to credit.

If confirmed by the Senate, it would be Culver’s second turn serving on the board of the Federal Agriculture Mortgage Corp., commonly referred to as Farmer Mac. President Barack Obama appointed Culver to the board in 2012 and he served until December 2019, when he was removed by President Donald Trump.