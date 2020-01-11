Billboard mocks Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Des Moines amid pandemic

Progress Iowa paid for the billboard sign.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group decided to show its sign of disapproval for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Des Moines, with a billboard.

The advertisement, which Progress Iowa is shown to have paid for, said in part "Just one night of unprotected Pence can cause COVID."

Pence's visit comes as people in the hospital from COVID-19 continues to rise in Iowa.

Progress Iowa told Local 5 it cost about $1,000, and said they would be running that and other graphics for a total of two weeks.

The vice president held a rally at Des Moines International Airport Thursday, with less than a week to go until Election Day. President Trump also held a rally at the airport in mid-October.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a "drive-in" rally in Des Moines October 30.