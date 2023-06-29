Former Iowa Supreme Court justice breaks down SCOTUS impact on Iowans

Brent Appel sat down with Local 5 to explain how U.S. Supreme Court opinions impact the state supreme court in their deliberations.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Affirmative action in college admissions was struck down Thursday by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The majority SCOTUS opinion says that race is not allowed to be a factor in college admission, and it could impact the way schools determine who is accepted this fall. The decision overrules more than 40 years of precedent.

The ruling is just one item on the high court's list of controversial cases they need to review before the end of the term.

The majority opinion says that this doesn't prohibit the discussion of how race affects an applicant's life, as long as it is only applied to a quality of character.

The news puts higher education admissions policies in new place while they look at legalities.

Drake University said in a statement:

“While time is needed to completely understand the full implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling and any impacts it will have on our admission process and the awarding of financial aid, the decision will not undermine our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive community."

Brent Appel, a former Iowa Supreme Court justice who is now a law professor at Drake, told Local 5 the affirmative action ruling's impact may take a while to become clear.

"The impacts of affirmative action, are actually a little less clear, I think. Because nobody knows ... you know, people will study that opinion and try and figure out well, what can they do, what's permissible, what's not permissible, and what the ultimate impact will be remains to be seen," he said.

Appel also says that the Iowa Supreme Court and federal courts can ultimately make their own decisions, to an extent.

“Where the United States Supreme Court, based on the federal constitution, says a state cannot take certain action, the Iowa Supreme Court has to salute it and say, 'That's right,' so it depends on the nature of the federal case," he added. "But if the federal government holds up a stop sign and says 'Stop, you cannot do this under the federal constitution,' the Iowa Supreme Court must follow that mandate."

With more key rulings still to be made this week, there will be much more deliberating and interpreting still to come.

“Well, the United States Supreme Court plays a very important role in our system of government, of course, as do state supreme courts. So lawyers all across the country, public practice lawyers and private practice, will be examining the cases. Of course, the holdings in the cases are precedent. They don't answer every question, and lawyers rightfully will be trying to see what the boundaries are," Appel said.

Thursday's ruling is expected to impact highly competitive schools the most. However, many questions now arise about how schools with goals of diversity will maintain that.

In a statement, Grand View University said:

"Grand View has never used race in admission decisions, so the Court’s decision will not affect any student’s application or admission to Grand View or our recruitment process. We have always been committed to making college possible for all students, are proud of our diverse student body and committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. We work hard to ensure that students are successful in their pursuit of a college education.