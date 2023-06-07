Former US representative Cindy Axne takes new position with USDA

Axne will serve as senior adviser for rural engagement, delivery and prosperity at the USDA, the department announced Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne is back in government as she takes on a new role at the United State Department of Agriculture.

This career move comes after her November 2022 election loss to Republican Zach Nunn, ending her two consecutive terms as Iowa's 3rd Congressional District representative.

She was first elected in November 2018 as one of the first Iowa women to win election to the U.S. House.

Axne backed agricultural bills throughout her time in the legislature, namely by joining the Rural Broadband Task Force and introducing the Sergeant Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act.