Clearing up confusion after the Iowa Supreme Court's abortion ruling

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last Friday, the 2018 decision establishing Iowans' fundamental right to abortion was overturned by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Now, many are looking for clarity about what other abortion laws could be changing soon.

The 24-hour waiting period abortion law is among those in question. First signed into law in 2020, the bill made a day-long waiting period mandatory for any Iowan seeking an abortion.

The law was ruled unconstitutional in 2021 and has not been in effect due to a permanent injunction.

With previous decisions overturned and a looming Roe V. Wade decision overhead, Iowans are asking the question: Is the 24-hour waiting period on abortions now applicable?

Iowa Supreme Court Spokesperson Lynn Hicks explained the court procedure behind the uncertainty.

Hicks said the Iowa Supreme Court ruling is not considered final until procedendo issues — essentially, everything will remain the same for Iowans until the case moves from the Supreme Court to the District Court.

This will happen 21 days after the ruling, on July 8.

The waiting period law is not in effect until that time. Planned Parenthood or other providers are free to voluntarily comply with the law if they so choose, but nothing is currently official.

According to the Iowa Attorney General's Office, the Iowa Board of Medicine is in charge of enforcing the 24-hour waiting period. Local 5 has reached out to the board

Veronica Fowler with the ACLU of Iowa is currently representing Planned Parenthood. Fowler commended the statements made by the Iowa Attorney General.

"We're glad that the Attorney General's Office has said that the state will not enforce the law before it goes back to District Court, which is likely in July. Right now Planned Parenthood is evaluating the best way to serve its patients during this period of time," Fowler said.