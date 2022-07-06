3rd Congressional District GOP primary | Leffler, Hasso and Nunn on the ballot

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Local 5 will have live election results for this race in the story below, and complete primary election results at this link Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.
The Republican Party has three candidates on the ballot Tuesday for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.
GOP candidates include Gary Leffler, Nicole Hasso and Zach Nunn.
All three are vying for the chance to run against incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne in the 3rd District. She was first elected to Congress in 2018.
The United States Representative for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District serves a two-year term voting in the House of Representatives on behalf of their district. Representatives join committees, propose amendments and introduce bills and resolutions.
The candidates
Gary Leffler
Gary Leffler is a construction consultant and financial services professional.
Leffler cites his work experience and passion for agriculture as the building blocks for a campaign built on dealing with supply-chain issues, inflation and affordable housing among other economic issues.
Leffler has worked with multiple Republican campaigns before, including former Former President Donald Trump, Sen. Joni Ernst, Gov. Kim Reynolds and more, according to his Twitter.
Nicole Hasso
Nicole Hasso, originally from the south side of Chicago, is a financial services professional that cites her choices and her drive as the reason she is able to live "the American dream."
According to her campaign website, Hasso is the first person in her family to graduate high school and attended Drake University. Her campaign focuses on supporting the police, anti-abortion activism, gun ownership rights and lowering taxes.
Zach Nunn
Zach Nunn is currently serving in the Iowa Senate for District 15. Nunn also served in the U.S. Military, with three combat tours overseas and 700 air combat hours.
His campaign focuses on strengthening Iowa's economy, police presence and agriculture industry as well as increasing national defense funds.
