Iowa native flies back from college to vote

After her absentee ballot request was never received, College of Charleston student Carson Moran hopped on a plane to come home and cast her vote.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After what Carson Moran had to go through to do it, waiting two hours in line to vote was nothing.

Moran is a criminal justice student at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. She requested an absentee ballot a while ago, but when she called the Polk County Auditor's office, they said her request was either denied or lost in the mail.

At 20 years old, this is the first election Moran is eligible to vote in. She wasn't about to let that go to waste.

"My grandmother actually fought for women to have the right to vote," Moran said. "So it’s very important to me as a woman to exercise that right to vote."

So Moran called her extended family, and they agreed to give her her Christmas present early in the form of the money to fly home to Ankeny to vote in person. She got here Sunday, and cast her ballot early on Monday.

She went downtown Monday, and two hours later, she was out; ballot cast.

Moran is not the only one to go to great lengths to vote in this year's election; there have been several stories of many others having to fly across state lines to cast their ballot, including one from the Washington Post where a South Carolina woman had to stand in line for three hours the day her baby was due.