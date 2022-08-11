Ashley Hinson, Liz Mathis face off for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Ashley Hinson currently serves as the U.S. representative for Iowa's 1st District, however, redistricting has her now running for Iowa's 2nd District.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.



The race for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District is on.

Voters in the district that covers northeast Iowa have familiar faces on their ballots for the U.S. representative race, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson and state Sen. Liz Mathis.

Below you'll find information on the candidates' key issues. Hinson will be listed first since her name comes first alphabetically.

Who is Ashley Hinson?

The Republican representative is an Iowa native and award-winning journalist. She previously served in the Iowa House as a representative for Iowa's 67th district, which includes Hiawatha, Robins, Cedar Rapids and Marion.

She was elected to Iowa's 1st Congressional District in 2020, narrowly defeating incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer. Due to redistricting, she is now running for the state's 2nd District.

Hinson's campaign website lists the following as her key issues:

Creating jobs and improving the state's economy.

Supporting working families.

Spending and debt.

Government transparency and accountability.

Securing the southern border.

Health care.

Supporting education and children.

Holding China accountable.

Agriculture.

Restoring America's energy independence.

Veterans.

Who is Liz Mathis?

The former Democratic state senator is also a native Iowan and former journalist. She represented Linn County during her time as senator, and she was first elected in 2011.

This is her first time running for Congress.

The following are Mathis' key issues should she win this seat:

Health care.

Economic development.

Climate change and environment.

Agriculture.