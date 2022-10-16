Axne, DeJear rally with voters ahead of midterm elections

The two were also joined by House Majority Whip, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

DES MOINES, Iowa — During the last few weeks of election season, candidates are making the most out of the time they have left on the campaign trail.

Iowa congresswoman Cindy Axne and gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear met with supporters at Creative Visions, making their case to voters before election day.

With Democrats having a thin majority in the House of Representatives, Axne argued to voters that the path to keeping that majority is just as much a local concern as a national one.

"We have a responsibility here folks, to make these changes for our country, and it starts right here in Iowa's 3rd District. The road to our country's democracy comes right through Creative Visions, right under your feet," Axne said.

Axne's race against state senator Zach Nunn is neck-and-neck, but DeJear has more of a gap to overcome in the last few weeks.

A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll found her trailing Gov. Kim Reynolds by 17 points. But she told supporters that she isn't prepared to call it quits just yet.

"We have seven days to make magic happen in this state, to fight for democracy, to fight for freedom and to remind this country of what Iowa is capable of again," DeJear said.

DeJear and Axne were also joined by state representatives Ross Wilburn and Ako Abdul-Samad, as well as House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

Some of the issues discussed included preserving access to abortion in Iowa, increasing funding to public schools, and capping prescription drug prices.

Clyburn told voters that the Hawkeye state could be key to advancing that agenda.

"You've got a tremendous history. Live up to that history. Do not let this opportunity pass," Clyburn said.

Over the weekend, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst hosted the 2022 Ruck, Roast and Ride at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The special guest in attendance was Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican candidate in the Arkansas gubernatorial race.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley, representative Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Sen. Zach Nunn were also present for the event.