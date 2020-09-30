After testing negative for COVID-19, Joe Biden is still planning on making a campaign stop in Grand Rapids Friday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following Friday's news of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump positive COVID-19 tests, Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, tested negative for the virus.

The Biden campaign announced Friday afternoon that the former vice president will still be traveling to Grand Rapids for a planned stop. Biden was supposed to make two stops and hold a virtual event, but he was delayed following the news of the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.

He will be delivering a speech on " building back the economy better for working families" around 4:30 p.m.

Trump and Biden were in close contact on Tuesday, during the first presidential debate.

As a major swing state, Michigan has recently been a popular stop on the campaign trail. Biden traveled to Warren Sept. 9. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, visited the Mitten State Sept. 15 and again Sept. 29.

Michigan has also seen visits from President Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and current Second Lady Karen Pence.

