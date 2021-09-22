x
Meet the candidate: Connie Boesen, Des Moines City Council at large

Boesen is the incumbent for Des Moines' City Council at-large seat.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Connie Boesen currently holds the Des Moines City Council At-Large seat. 

She was elected in 2017. Prior to this seat, she was on the Des Moines Public Schools Board of Directors for 14 years.  

Boesen, a Des Moines native, grew up on the east side and graduated from East High School.

The Des Moines City Council election is Nov. 2, 2021.

Click/tap here to identify your Des Moines city council member(s)

