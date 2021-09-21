x
Candidates

Des Moines City Council candidate: Marcus Coenen, Ward 1

Coenen is running for Des Moines' City Council Ward 1 seat.

Marcus Coenen is the president of the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association and has been a resident there for six years. 

He works as a transportation planner, and if elected, this would be the first time he's held public office.

The Des Moines City Council election is Nov. 2, 2021.

