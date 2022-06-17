Deidre DeJear makes lieutenant governor pick

DeJear's running mate, Eric Van Lancker, ran unsuccessfully to be the Democratic nominee for Iowa Secretary of State.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear has made her pick for lieutenant governor.

Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker will serve as her running mate in the upcoming election, the Des Moines Register reported Friday.

"I know that he will make a skilled lieutenant governor and I trust his deep commitment to putting Iowans first in all decisions," DeJear said in a statement to the Register. "He understands the growing challenges of small communities across the state."

Van Lancker recently ran unsuccessfully in the primary election to be the Democratic nominee for Iowa Secretary of State. He garnered 28% of the vote to Joel Miller's 72%.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn released a statement following the announcement, praising DeJear’s pick.

“I’m thrilled that Eric Van Lancker will be joining Deidre DeJear to lead our strong Democratic ticket,” he said. “They are both committed to protecting Iowans’ freedom to vote and safeguarding our democracy for future generations.”

DeJear and Van Lancker will appear together as running mates at the Iowa Democratic Party state Convention on Saturday.