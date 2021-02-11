Sheumaker unseats incumbent for Des Moines City Council seat, Boesen and Mandelbaum reelected

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and Local 5 will have live updates on this page as results come in for the Des Moines City Council at-large, Ward 1 and Ward 3 seats.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Indira Sheumaker has unseated two-time incumbent Bill Gray in Des Moines City Council Ward 1.

Sheumaker is a community organizer and activist with Des Moines Black Liberation Movement and Des Moines People's Town Hall, her website says.

“We just won our campaign on a platform centered on Defunding the Police for Safety and Justice. It can be done. My goal for this city has always been to work from the bottom up. Not the top down." she said following Tuesday night's win. "I’m more committed than ever to working with the residents of Des Moines to get their needs met, prioritizing the people, and acting as a true representative for Ward 1.”

Des Moines voters are choosing the next city council members for the at-large, Ward 1 and Ward 3 seats this Election Day.

ITS OFFICIAL. @Indira4DSM WINS WARD 1 DES MOINES CITY COUNCIL!!!!

Connie Boesen is the incumbent for the at-large seat. She was elected in 2017. Prior to that, she was on the Des Moines Public Schools Board of Directors for 14 years.

Boesen, a Des Moines native, grew up on the east side and graduated from East High School.

She is also well-known in the community for owning the Applishus and Salad Bowl stands at the Iowa State Fair.

Challenger Justyn Lewis says it's time for a change. He is the owner of Lewis Lawn and Labor and the president of Des Moines Selma.

A graduate of East High School and Iowa State University, he lives in Des Moines' Lower Beaver neighborhood.

The incumbent, Bill Gray, was born and raised in Des Moines and lives in Beaverdale. He is a graduate of Dowling High School and the University of Iowa.

He previously worked in the telecommunications industry at Northwestern Bell and AT&T.

One of his challengers, Marcus Coenen, is from Creston and has lived all over the world as a transportation planner, but now calls Des Moines home. He is currently the president of the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association.

If elected, this would be his first time holding public office.

Josh Mandelbaum is the Ward 3 incumbent and was first elected in November 2017.

Cory McAnelly and Brandi Webber are looking to unseat Mandelbaum.

McAnelly previously served as president of the Des Moines Library Foundation, while Webber currently serves on the board of an animal protection nonprofit.