Drive-through voting begins in Minneapolis

Minneapolis voters may drop off ballots Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Election Day.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Minneapolis voters may now get a head start from the comfort of their cars and even their bicycles.

That's because Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services is offering a drive-through option outside their building at 980 E Hennepin Ave. This new service comes in response to the coronavirus pandemic and related concerns.

Voters may drop off their completed mail ballots during the following time frames:

Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday before 3 p.m.

Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services is the only drive-through location. However, voters may also drop off ballots at the Hennepin County Government Center in the skyway level of the building located at 300 S. 6th St.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages voting early by mail. For the state primary, a voter’s ballot will count as long as it is postmarked on or before the day of the primary and is received in the mail no later than two days after the primary. This is a change from previous election law requiring mail ballots to be received by the day of the primary.

"The postal service usually takes anywhere from 5 to 6 days," MEVS director Grace Wachlarowicz said. "If a ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day, August 11, and we receive it in the mail by Thursday, August 13, we'll be able to accept it. If you're nervous like me, don't like to gamble, and want to make sure we receive it in time, that is why we're encouraging you to come in and drop it off."

Minneapolis voters will cast ballots for the following primary races:

U.S. Senator

United States Representative (District 5)

State Senator and State Representative (some districts)

School Board Member At Large

School Board Member (some districts)

Additionally, Ward 6 residents will be voting in a special election to fill a vacant City Council seat. This municipal race is conducted using Ranked Choice Voting, which means a primary election isn't necessary.