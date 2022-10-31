Does Iowa release early voting results?

According to Iowa Code, early voting results are released on Election Day, but not any earlier.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA, USA — If you are looking for early voting results in Iowa prior to Election Day, you won't have any luck.

While some states release early voting results in the days leading up to the election, that's not the case in Iowa. According to Iowa Code §53.23, early voting results are released on Election Day, but not any earlier.

An election commissioner generally convenes the special precinct board to begin counting absentee ballots on the day of the election. However, the commissioner is able to convene the board as early as the day before the election.

However, the board cannot release (publish) the early voting results until the count is completed on Election Day.

All absentee ballots must be tabulated by 10 p.m. on Election Day, according to Iowa law.

Iowa is one of 23 states to allow ballots to be counted prior to the polls closing on Election Day, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Even if you can't see actual results prior to Nov. 8, the Iowa Secretary of State's office provides daily totals of how many absentee ballots have been returned so far versus how many were issued.

Early voting near me: Where can I vote?

If you want to cast your vote prior to Election Day, it's not too late.

While the deadline has passed to request a mail-in ballot, Iowans can still cast an absentee ballot in person at their county auditor's office.

In-person absentee voting is not available on Election Day at the auditor's office.

In addition, there are satellite voting locations in the days leading up to the election. Click on your county to learn more:

Stay with Local 5 on Election Day to see election results from across Iowa.