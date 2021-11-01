Election Day 2021: Everything you need to know

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is an off year for national elections, but voters across Iowa will choose city council, school board members and other local office holders on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Here's everything you need to know about voting in central Iowa this Election Day.
When are the polls open?
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Where do I vote?
Use this tool from the Iowa Secretary of State's website to find your polling place based on your zip code.
Once you put in your address, the polling place and precinct name will show up.
Am I registered to vote?
You can check your voter registration status here.
You will need to enter your first name, last name and zip code. This will will also show your polling place/precinct name.
How do I register to vote?
You can register to vote online here. You will need to put in your name, date of birth, the last five digits of your social security number and your Iowa driver's license or ID card number.
You can also register to vote on Election Day at your polling place. You will need proof of ID, proof of residence (if your current address is different than what's listed on your ID, you can bring in a paper or electronic document that was issued in the past 45 days and has your name and current address).
You can also download a voter registration form and return it to your county auditor's office.
If you cannot prove your identity and address in either of those ways, a registered voter from your precinct can attest for you. Both parties must sign an oath swearing the statement made is true.
Find more information on voter registration at the Secretary of State's website.
What form of ID do I need?
Valid forms of ID include: Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID, U.S. passport, U.S. military ID or veteran’s ID, tribal ID/document or Iowa voter ID card.
What if I don't have an ID?
If you are registered to vote but do not have an Iowa ID, you will automatically be mailed a voter ID card for free, according to the Secretary of State.
What's the deadline for absentee voting?
The deadline has passed to request an absentee ballot, but if you already requested one, it must be received by your county auditor by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received after that deadline will not be counted, regardless of when they were postmarked.
How do I turn in my absentee ballot?
If you have not already mailed the ballot to your county auditor's office, you can deliver it in person at that office. You cannot cast an absentee ballot at your normal polling place.
The only people who can return a voted absentee ballot other than the voter are: an immediate family member, someone living in the voter's household, a caretaker, or precinct officials who deliver the ballot to residents at health care facilities. In some cases, a "delivery agent" may be approved for voters with disabilities.
Absentee ballots returned in person must be submitted before the closing of polls Tuesday night.
If you mess up on your absentee ballot before turning it in, you can simply surrender that ballot at your polling place and vote in person. If you don't turn it in before Election Day, you can also cancel your vote at your polling place by canceling your absentee ballot.
But if you have already mailed it in or dropped it off, you cannot vote again.
How do I track my absentee ballot?
You can track your absentee ballot through the Iowa Secretary of State's office here.
What races are on my ballot?
Altoona
City Council (3 seats up)
Council member at large: Scott H. Henry, Scott Duer, Jeremy Boka, Josh Dunwoody
Ames
Mayor
John Haila
City Council
Council member at large: Amber Corrier, Awein Majak
Council member Ward 1: Gloria Betcher
Council member Ward 3: Anita Rollins
Ames Community School Board (3 seats up)
William Scott Dryer, Tom Purl, Rolf Duvick, Amy Erica Smith, Kira Werstein, Kelly Winfrey, Brett Becker
Ankeny
Mayor
Michael Moore, Mark Holm
City Council (2 seats up)
Council member at large: Kelly Whiting, Bill Lu, Nathan Willard, Joe Ruddy
School District (3 seats up)
Shelly Northway, Sarah Barthole, Christian Mathew Holtz, Lori Bullock, Joy Burk, Lori Lovstad, Trent Murphy
Bondurant
Mayor
Doug Elrod, Wes Enos
City Council (2 seats up)
Council member at large: Robert Peffer, Matt Sillanpaa
School Board (2 seats up)
Cally Edelen, Garry Lenhart, Grant Pinkley, Kristin Swift
Clive
Mayor
John Edwards
City Council (2 seats up)
Council member at large: Mike McCoy, Eric Klein, Hope Johnson
Des Moines
City Council
Council member at large: Connie Boesen, Justyn Lewis
Council Member Ward 1: Indira Dixon Sheumaker, Bill Gray, Marcus Coenen
Council Member Ward 3: Cory McAnelly, Josh Mandelbaum, Brandi Webber
School Board (2 seats up)
At large: Jackie Norris, Maria Alonzo-Diaz, Lloyd Elam
District #2: Jenna Knox
District #1: Shelley Skuster, Kim Martorano
Johnston
Mayor
Paula Dierenfeld
City Council (2 seats up)
Council member at large: Rhonda Martin, Adam Haar, James Evans
Johnston Community School District (3 seats up)
Deb Davis, Jeanie Kerber, Lya Williams, Clint Evans, Derek Tidball, Justin Allen, Tiara Mays
Polk County
Water and Land Legacy Bond
The last question on Polk County voters' ballots will ask voters if the county should issue up to $65 million in bonds for things like water trails, hiking, fishing and flood prevention projects.
The bond would cost taxpayers around $11 extra in property taxes each year. That money would not be used for salaries, just parks, trails and other recreational projects.
Southeast Polk
School Board (3 seats up)
Whitney Smith McIntosh, Brigid Ernst, John Ruddy, Adam Krell, Ric Powell, William Kunze
Urbandale
Mayor
Robert Andeweg
City Council (2 seats up)
Council member at large: Amy Croll, John Bouslog, Larry McBurney
Urbandale Community School District (3 seats up)
Tami Biggerstaff, Jenny Meade, Jason Menke, Steve Avis, Kevin Johnson, Daniel Gutmann, Rachel Kent, Heath Hinkhouse
Waukee
City Council (3 at-large city council members up)
Michael Kern, Ben Sinclair, Charlie Bottenberg, Anna Bergman Pierce
Waukee Community School District (3 seats up)
Armel Traore Dit Nignan, Vin Thaker, Andrea Lawrence, Jeff Rubino, Jaime Secory, Lori Lyon, Morgan Hughes, Michael Schrodt
West Des Moines
Mayor
Russ Trimble
City Council
Council member at large: Renee Hardman
Council member Ward 1: Kevin Trevillyan
Council member Ward 3: Doug Loots
School Board (3 seats up)
Mark Brown, Aaron Sewell, Anadelia Morgan, Lila Starr, Will Jess, Kacy Schwartz, Fannette Elliott
Windsor Heights
Mayor
Dave Burgess, Mike Jones
City Council (3 seats up)
Council member at large: Lauren Campbell, Joseph Jones
