Answering three big post-Election Day questions

All we can do at this point is wait for the votes to finish being tallied. Until then, we're answering a few questions surrounding the history of presidential elections.

Q: When has an incumbent president lost reelection?

Incumbent presidents have been losing reelection since the nation first started; the first president to ever lose reelection was the second person ever to hold the office: John Adams.

The last time this happened was back in 1992, when George H.W. Bush lost to Bill Clinton.

Of the 44 presidents to serve, 10 of them have lost reelection.

Q: What was the closest the electoral college has ever gotten?

A lot of people will remember this one; back in 2000, George W. Bush beat Al Gore by just five electoral votes, 271-266. The popular vote in that election came down to about half-a-million votes.

In 1960, the difference in electoral votes was larger, but only 0.7% of the vote separated then-incumbent Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

Q: It's been three days. Has it ever taken longer than this for a president to be chosen after Election Day?

Yes. In fact, if the election were to be decided today, it wouldn't even be close to the longest amount of time between Election Day and the official naming of a winner.

Going back to the 2000 election: the race between Bush and Gore ended up going all the way to the Supreme Court to settle a recount dispute in Florida. After a while, Bush was eventually, finally named the president-elect on December 12.

In other words, it's not unheard of for the results of a presidential election to take a long time to be finalized.