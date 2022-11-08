Statewide offices: Election results for Iowa Attorney General, Secretary of State and more

Stay with Local 5 throughout election night to see results for statewide races, including the races for state auditor, secretary of agriculture and more.

IOWA, USA — Iowans took to the polls today Tuesday to elect the state's next attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor and secretary of agriculture.

Polls in Iowa are now closed. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026.

Attorney General

Two candidates are on the ballot, including sitting the incumbent Attorney General of Iowa Tom Miller (D) and Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird (R).

According to recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll results, Miller maintains a narrow lead over Bird by only 2 percentage points.

Both candidates ran unopposed in the 2022 primary.

Bird began her career as a prosecutor in 2016. Aside from serving as Guthrie County Attorney, she has also worked closely with Gov. Terry Branstad and then Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds to take legal action against Obamacare.

Miller was first elected in 1978, making him the longest-serving attorney general in the nation. Prior to his time as Iowa Attorney General, Miller worked as City Attorney of McGregor and Marquette.

Secretary of State

Current Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and current Linn County Auditor Joel Miller were on the ballot Tuesday.

Miller, a Democrat, has campaigned on the platform of voter accessibility, wanting to return the early voting period to 40 days before election day. Currently, early voting opens 20 days before election day.

The early voting window was changed through the Senate file 413 via the Republican-led Iowa legislature.

Some supporters of the legislation said the changes were necessary to protect elections from voter fraud.

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Iowa, a fact Pate has echoed denying allegations of voter fraud in Iowa, as well as in the 2020 presidential election.

State Auditor

Democratic incumbent Rob Sand is facing Republican challenger Todd Halbur in the state auditor's race.

Throughout his time as auditor, Sand has prioritized non-partisanship, efficiency and accountability. In the role, Sand investigated Medicaid's performance in Iowa and conducted one of the first COVID-related audits in the nation.

Halbur has more than 15 years in the banking and finance industry. He is the former CFO of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, where he gained experience with the State of Iowa's budget. As a self-proclaimed fiscal conservative, Halbur hopes to prioritize taxpayers over politics and approach the position through a lens of limited government.

Secretary of Agriculture

Current Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was appointed to the position in 2018 following the resignation of former Secretary Bill Northey. If reelected, Naig will focus primarily on expanding markets and trade, improving water quality and ensuring a bright future for the next generation of Iowans.

His opponent, John Norwood, is the current Soil & Water Commissioner for Polk County. As a small business owner, Norwood believes his connections with businesses and farmers from across the state will help him better represent the people of Iowa.

Treasurer

Incumbent Michael Fitzgerald is a Democrat, while Republican Roby Smith has served in the Iowa Legislature since 2011.