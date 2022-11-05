Grassley, Franken face off in US Senate race

Results from the most recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll show Grassley 12 points ahead of Franken.

IOWA, USA — Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic candidate Retired Admiral Mike Franken are on the 2022 ballot to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate.

The race is considered to be Grassley's most competitive U.S. Senate race since his first in 1980 — the only time Grassley's victory margin was smaller than 20 percentage points.

Results from a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Saturday show Grassley a full 12 percentage points ahead of Franken, with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points

Grassley was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980 and is currently the most senior Republican in the Senate.

If re-elected, Grassley would begin his eighth term in January.

“If I’m reelected to the United States Senate, I will be No. 1 in the United States Senate,” Grassley said during an Oct. 6 debate. "And my opponent will be number 100."

Franken entered the political realm in 2020, when he lost the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate to Theresa Greenfield.

“Iowans wake up every day doing hard things. Sometimes they even cross party lines to vote for the other person," Franken said during a fall campaign rally in West Des Moines. "And that takes, in today’s environment, a lot of guts.”

However, in the 2022 primary, Franken defeated opponents Abby Finkenauer and Dr. Glenn Hurst with 55% of the vote.

If elected to the U.S. Senate, Franken would be the highest-ranking military officer to ever serve in the Senate, according to his website.

