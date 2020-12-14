Donald Trump wins Iowa's 6 electoral votes

President Donald Trump carried Iowa with 53% of the vote, thanks in part to a large advantage in votes cast on Election Day.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's six electoral votes have been cast for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence following the Nov. 3 presidential election.

President Donald Trump won the state with 53% of the vote, according to Associated Press vote totals, and won a large margin of votes cast on Election Day.

As of 10 a.m. Central, electors from the first states have cast their votes.

Vermont’s three representatives to the Electoral College on Monday cast the state’s presidential ballots for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In Tennessee, 11 representatives to the Electoral College cast their votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Four Electoral College votes from New Hampshire went to Biden, and 11 from Indiana went to Trump.

Monday is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. In reality, electors meet in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.