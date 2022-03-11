Live Results | Georgia senate race

See a breakdown of Georgia's votes and track the results as they come in with our interactive map.

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia senate seat is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Incumbent Raphael Warnock is facing former UGA star Herschel Walker and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver. Warnock beat Republican Kelly Loeffler in a the 2021 special election runoff with 51% of the vote.

Walker is a relative new comer to the political scene but not the spotlight. Walker is a former Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Georgia, leading the Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980 before playing for the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.

He will now try to unseat Warnock in one of the most important races in the country as it could decide the balance of power in the senate.

Here is a breakdown of Georgia's votes for the senate seat in the interactive map below.



Polls close at 7 p.m. in Georgia. See all other Georgia election results here and complete Georgia voting coverage here.