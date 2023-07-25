x
Elections

Gov. Reynolds releases schedule for GOP candidate interviews at 2023 Iowa State Fair

While Former President Donald Trump is not listed in the initial schedule, a press release from Reynolds' team says the schedule "is subject to change."

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Friday, July 14

Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking Iowa's place in the 2024 presidential election to the Iowa State Fair.

On Tuesday she released a schedule for her "Fair-Side Chats", where Reynolds will interview an array of GOP candidates one-on-one. While Former President Donald Trump is not listed in the release, Reynolds' team says the schedule "is subject to change."

"The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of Iowa – from our people to our culture and wonderful agriculture industry – and it’s the perfect venue for a conversation with the candidates," Reynolds said in a statement.

All interviews will be at JR's SouthPork Ranch.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Friday, Aug. 11

Saturday, Aug. 12

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Friday, Aug. 18

