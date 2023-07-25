Gov. Reynolds releases schedule for GOP candidate interviews at 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Friday, July 14
Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking Iowa's place in the 2024 presidential election to the Iowa State Fair.
On Tuesday she released a schedule for her "Fair-Side Chats", where Reynolds will interview an array of GOP candidates one-on-one. While Former President Donald Trump is not listed in the release, Reynolds' team says the schedule "is subject to change."
"The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of Iowa – from our people to our culture and wonderful agriculture industry – and it’s the perfect venue for a conversation with the candidates," Reynolds said in a statement.
All interviews will be at JR's SouthPork Ranch.
Thursday, Aug. 10
- 10:30 a.m. — Larry Elder
Friday, Aug. 11
- 8:30 a.m. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
- 9:30 a.m. — Former Vice President Mike Pence
- 10:30 a.m. — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
Saturday, Aug. 12
- 8:30 a.m. — Vivek Ramaswamy
- 9:30 a.m. — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley
- 10:30 a.m. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Tuesday, Aug. 15
- 8:30 a.m. — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
- 9:30 a.m. — Ryan Binkley
- 10:30 a.m. — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott
Friday, Aug. 18
- 9:30 a.m. — Perry Johnson
- 10:30 a.m. — Former Congressman Will Hurd