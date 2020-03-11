Trump looks for 2016 repeat in Iowa as Biden aims for Midwest momentum

Trump and Biden are vying for Iowa's six electoral votes.

IOWA, USA — Polls in Iowa close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line at that time, you will still be allowed to vote. For more information on voting in Iowa, click here.

County-by-county results will be included in this story once polls close and complete election results will be available at this link.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are vying for Iowa's six electoral votes on Tuesday.

As Election Day begins following weeks of early voting, both candidates see the state as crucial to their Midwest campaigns and the overall electoral map.

A RealClearPolitics average of polling shows Trump ahead 47.2% to 45.8% in the state for polls dated Oct. 21-30. The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Saturday gives Trump a seven-point advantage, 48% to 41%.

FiveThirtyEight's polling average has Trump with 47.6% to 46.3% in Iowa.

Both polling averages are as of Monday night.

Trump topped Democrat Hillary Clinton in Iowa 52% to 42% in 2016.

NOTE: All results are unofficial until the Iowa Secretary of State certifies them as official. Absentee ballots turned into the mail or a drop box by Nov. 2 can be counted as long county auditors receive them by noon on Nov. 9.

Trump visited Dubuque on Sunday, while Biden held a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Candidates for president and vice president in Iowa include:

Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Republican Party)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Democratic Party)

Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson (Alliance Party)

Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr (Constitution Party of Iowa)

Ricki Sue King and Dayna Chandler (Genealogy Know Your Family History Party)

Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicola Walker (Green Party)

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian Party)

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (No Party)

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball (No Party)

REMEMBER: If you did not mail in your absentee ballot prior to Election Day, you can still turn it in to your county auditor's office by 9 p.m. Tuesday.