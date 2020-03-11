All 4 of Iowa's seats in US House up for grabs Tuesday

Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne, two Democrats, are incumbents in the 1st and 3rd Districts.

Polls in Iowa close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line at that time, you will still be allowed to vote. For more information on voting in Iowa, click here.

Live election results will be available in this story once polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday or at this link.

*Denotes incumbent

1st Congressional District

Abby Finkenauer, Democrat* vs. Ashley Hinson, Republican

Iowa's 1st Congressional District encompasses much of the northeastern part of the state, including Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls/Waterloo and Dubuque.

The 1st District is currently represented by Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat, who beat out then-incumbent Rod Blum for the seat in 2018. Her victory made her, along with Cindy Axne in the 3rd Congressional District, the first woman from Iowa to ever be elected to the House of Representatives.

Swearing in at just 30 years old, Finkenauer also became the second-youngest woman to ever serve on the U.S. House of Representatives. Only New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, elected in the same year as Finkenauer, was younger upon swearing into office.

Finkenauer's Republican challenger is Ashley Hinson, who has served Iowa's 67th District in the Iowa House of Representatives since in 2017. Prior to her time in the House, Hinson was a reporter at KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids for more than a decade, according to her campaign website.

Finkenauer seems to be the favorite to win this race, as polls from Monmouth University released Oct. 22 show the incumbent winning by anything between 8% and 14%.

2nd Congressional District

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Republican vs. Rita Hart, Democrat

This spot in Congress is open following Democrat Rep. Dave Loebsack announcing he would retire at the end of the session.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018, representing District 41 in Wapello and the surrounding counties. She challenged Loebsack in the 2nd District in 2014 and lost.

Rita Hart represented District 49 (Clinton and Scott counties) in the Iowa Senate from 2013 to 2019. She was also the lieutenant governor candidate for Fred Hubbell's 2018 campaign for Governor of Iowa.

3rd Congressional District

Cindy Axne, Democrat* vs. David Young, Republican

This race should seem familiar to those in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, as these are the same two candidates that vied for the seat in 2018.

At that point, Young was the incumbent and Axne was the challenger. Their roles are now flipped after Axne beat Young by just 2.2% of the vote two years ago.

Young served two terms representing Iowa's 3rd District. He won at least 53% of the vote in both the 2014 and 2016 elections.

A win would make Axne the first multi-term Democratic representative from the 3rd District since Leonard Boswell, while Young would be the first representative to ever retake the seat after being dethroned if he claims victory.

A poll released by Monmouth University on Oct. 22 shows Axne with a significantly bigger margin of victory this time around, leading Young by 14 points.

Libertarian Bryan Jack Holder is also on the ballot.

4th Congressional District

Randy Feenstra, Republican vs. J.D. Scholten, Democrat

State Sen. Randy Feenstra topped incumbent Rep. Steve King in the Republican primary in June.