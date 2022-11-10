Miller-Meeks, Bohannan face off for Iowa's 1st District

Election Day is here: Here's a look at the results as they come in. Iowa polls close at 8 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results.

It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Iowa's 1st District Representative race are set to roll in after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking to claim the newly-redistricted seat, Republican Marinette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Christina Bohannan are on the ballot to represent the 1st District.

Bohannan grew up in Florida and moved to Iowa around 20 years ago to teach law at the University of Iowa. She said she's running for Congress to help focus on people's needs and put extremist politics aside.

Some of her top priorities are inflation and health care. If elected to Congress, Bohannan said she wants to work to lower costs and invest in rural health care.

One of the reasons these are her top issues is because of her own personal experience growing up. Her dad was diagnosed with emphysema, and 10 years later, his health insurance was canceled because he hit his coverage limit.

Miller-Meeks is hoping for another two years in congress after winning by only six votes during the 2020 election. She currently represents Iowa's 2nd District and is seeking to retake a seat in the new 1st District.

She said crime, the border and inflation are among her top priorities. She wants changes to government accountability, such as oversight on the supply chain, healthcare decisions and public safety. The U.S. Army veteran also holds a strong stance being anti-abortion.

Miller-Meeks has held other public positions, including director of Iowa's Department of Public Health and a member of the Iowa Senate.