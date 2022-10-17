With all 435 US House seats on the line, Axne and Nunn battle for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District

Cindy Axne, the incumbent, is seeking her third term, having held the position since 2018. Zach Nunn has served in the Iowa Legislature since 2015.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican Zach Nunn are looking to be elected to the U.S House Representatives in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.

The 2022 midterms follow the recently redrawn district, shifting more southern Iowa counties into the 3rd District's voter base.

Axne, the incumbent, is seeking her third term, having held the position since 2018. The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Nunn leading slightly: 47% of voters preferred a Republican, while 44% indicated support for a Democrat.

An earlier Iowa Poll also showed the race to be close, with 49% of likely voters favoring a Democrat, and 48% favoring a Republican.

Axne ran uncontested in June 2022 primary, campaigning on women's access to reproductive care, improving the economy, and combatting inflation.

Republican state senator Zach Nunn stands on the other side of the aisle. His platform consists of restricting access to abortion, further supporting the police and immigration officers and building national defense.

Nunn has criticized Axne for largely supporting the policies of President Biden, who is deeply unpopular in the state. He has also tried to capitalize on questions about Axne’s stock purchases involving companies overseen by the financial services committee she sits on and her vote for the Inflation Reduction Act by proxy while she was on a family vacation in France.

Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026.

Axne has attacked Nunn as an anti-abortion extremist, following June's U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal right to abortion. She has pointed to his support in a televised debate before the GOP primary in June to ban abortion without exceptions, even in cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother. Nunn has since softened his tone.

Axne’s two victories have been decided by razor-thin margins, unseating David Young in 2018 by 7,709 votes and defeating him by 6,208 votes in a 2020 rematch. Unlike those years, Tuesday’s ballot does not feature a Libertarian Party candidate, Bryan Holder, whose presence may have helped Axne prevail without winning 50% of the vote.

When Axne beat Young in 2018, Democrats won three out of Iowa’s four congressional races. But the state has continued its decade-long shift from the center to the right, as rural voters without college degrees abandon the Democratic Party.

Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives — 435 in total — is up for election Tuesday, in addition to 35 U.S. Senate seats.

