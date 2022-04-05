Election 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of Nov. 8

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Iowans will cast their ballots for the 2022 General Election. Here's what voters should know before completing their civic duty this year.

In less than a month, Iowans will cast their votes in the 2022 general election and elect a new round of officials.

The Iowa Secretary of State has mailed postcards with voting information to 47,000 Iowans who are eligible to vote but not yet registered — so keep an eye on your mailbox in case you receive one.

In the meantime, here are other ways to register to vote, a guide to checking your voter registration status, a rundown of the races and more ways to get up to speed before you vote.

Who can vote?

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a resident of Iowa.

Be at least 17 years old – a person who will be 18 on or before the general election can vote in the corresponding primary.

Not been convicted of a felony unless you have had your rights restored.

Not currently be judged by a court to be “incompetent to vote.”

Not vote in more than one place.

When are the polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Where do I vote?

Due to redistricting, your polling place may be different than you remember.

Use this tool from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website to find your polling place based on your zip code.

How do I register to vote?

If you are not sure about your voter registration, you can check your status with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.

Iowans can register to vote online or by sending a voter registration form to their county auditor.

I haven’t registered to vote yet: Can I still vote on Nov. 8?

Yes, Iowa offers same-day voter registration.

Register to vote at your polling place by bringing proof of ID and proof of residence. If your current address is different than what’s listed on your ID, you can bring in a paper or electronic document that was issued in the past 45 days and has your name and current address.

What form of ID do I need?

Valid forms of ID include:

Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID

U.S. passport

U.S. military ID or veteran’s ID

Tribal ID/document

Iowa voter ID card

What if I don’t have an ID?

If you are registered to vote but do not have a Voter ID, you will automatically be mailed a Voter ID card for free, according to the Secretary of State.

How does early voting work?

According to the Iowa Secretary of State's office, voters can cast an absentee ballot in person at their county auditor's office before any election.

Absentee ballots will be available no earlier than Wednesday, Oct. 19, or 20 days before the election.

Can I vote by mail in Iowa?

Yes, registered voters may request an absentee ballot via mail.

First, voters must complete an absentee ballot request form and return it to the county auditor. This application must be received by your county auditor no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, or 15 days before the election.

After receiving a request form, the county auditor will mail the voter an absentee ballot, along with instructions on how to mark and return the ballot.

Return your absentee ballot by mail. Ballots received by the county auditor before 8 p.m. on Election Day are eligible for counting.

I forgot to mail my absentee ballot. What do I do?

If you have not mailed your ballot to your county auditor’s office, you can deliver it in person to that office. You cannot cast an absentee ballot at your normal polling place.

The only people who can return a voted absentee ballot other than the voter are:

an immediate family member

someone living in the voter's household

a caretaker

precinct officials who deliver the ballot to residents at health care facilities

In some cases, a "delivery agent" may be approved for voters with disabilities.

Absentee ballots returned in person must be submitted before polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

If you mess up on your absentee ballot before turning it in or decide to vote in person, you can simply surrender that ballot at your polling place and vote in person. If you don't turn it in before Election Day, you can also cancel your absentee ballot at your polling place.

But if you have already mailed it in or dropped it off, you cannot vote again.

Federal elections

U.S. Senate Chuck Grassley (R) Admiral Michael Franken (D)

U.S. Representative 1st District Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) Christina Bohannan (D) 2nd District Ashley Hinson (R) Liz Mathis (D) 3rd District Zach Nunn (R) Cindy Axne (D) 4th District Randy Feenstra (R) Ryan Melton (D) Bryan Jack Holder (Liberty Caucus)



Statewide offices

Governor/Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds(R) Adam Gregg Deidre DeJear(D) Eric Van Lancker Rick Stewart(L) Marco Battaglia

Secretary of State Paul Pate (R) Joel Miller (D)

Auditor Todd Halbur (R) Rob Sand (D)

Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (R) John Norwood (D)

Treasurer of State Roby Smith (R) Michael Fitzgerald (D)

Attorney General Brenna Bird (R) Tom Miller (D)



Ballots will also have a state representative race, in which you may select either party's candidate to represent your district in the Iowa House. It also may or may not have a state senator race, depending on your district, where you can elect either party's candidate to represent your district in the Iowa Senate.

Aside from voting for your candidate of choice, Iowans will face another decision: whether or not to amend the Iowa constitution. Voters can vote yes or no to the certification of the constitutional amendment, which would recognize the right to keep and bear arms.

County offices

County boards of supervisors

County Attorney

County Treasurer

County Recorder

County agricultural extension council members

County public hospital trustees

To view a sample ballot, visit your county elections or auditor’s website:

Where can I find Iowa election results?

