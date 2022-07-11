Polls are open — it's Election Day in Iowa

Stay with Local 5 all throughout Election Day to get the latest updates on the 2022 midterms.

IOWA, USA — It is officially Election Day, and Iowans are flocking to the polls to vote in the midterm election.

If you are not sure about your voter registration, you can check your status with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.

Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026.

When do polls in Iowa open and close?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Any voters in line before 8 p.m. can remain in line until they cast their vote.

Where do I vote?

Use this tool from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website to find your polling place based on your address.

You'll first enter your zip code, then proceed to put in your street address.

How do I register to vote?

Iowa does offer same-day voter registration for those who are not yet registered.

Register to vote at your polling place by bringing proof of ID and proof of residence. If your current address is different than what’s listed on your ID, you can bring in a paper or electronic document that was issued in the past 45 days and has your name and current address.

Valid forms of ID include:

Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID

U.S. passport

U.S. military ID or veteran’s ID

Tribal ID/document

Iowa voter ID card

What is on the ballot?

Several key races are on the ballot this year, including:

U.S. Senate Chuck Grassley (R) Admiral Michael Franken (D)

U.S. Representative 1st District Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) Christina Bohannan (D) 2nd District Ashley Hinson (R) Liz Mathis (D) 3rd District Zach Nunn (R) Cindy Axne (D) 4th District Randy Feenstra (R) Ryan Melton (D) Bryan Jack Holder (Liberty Caucus)

Governor/Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds(R) Adam Gregg Deidre DeJear(D) Eric Van Lancker Rick Stewart(L) Marco Battaglia



Iowans can also vote for Secretary of State, State Auditor, Secretary of Agriculture, Treasurer of State, Attorney General and various statehouse races.

In addition to choosing their candidates of choice, Iowans will face another decision: whether or not to amend the Iowa constitution. Voters can vote yes or no to the certification of the constitutional amendment, which would recognize the right to keep and bear arms.