Iowa statehouse elections 2022 | LIVE RESULTS

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls in Iowa are now closed. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026.

Candidates from all across central Iowa are running for spots in the Iowa House and Senate during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections.

Currently, Republicans have control of both chambers of the Iowa Legislature by a margin of 32-18 in the Senate and 60-40 in the House.

Recent redistricting will play a large factor this election, pitting incumbents against each other and changing the makeup of constituents for many of the races.

So what's on the ballot?

Senate races include Districts 13, 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 29 and 46, while House Districts 28, 30, 38, 41 and 67 will be up for grabs.

The legislative trifecta is on the ballot this year, with incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds seeking a second full term against Democrat Deidre DeJear.

The 2023 Iowa legislative session will start with its new makeup Monday, Jan. 9 and continue into May.

IOWA SENATE ELECTION RESULTS