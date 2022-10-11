How long does it take to finalize Iowa election results?

Following election night, state officials start the long process of canvassing for both county and state elections before the winners can be certified.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026.

While many elections end up being called before election night is even over — the election process is far from over.

Following election night, state officials have to canvass for both county and state elections before the winners can be certified.

For both county and state races, canvassing must be completed on Monday, Nov. 14. The races will then be certified on Monday, Dec. 5. This is due to Iowa Code that requires results to be certified "no later than 27 days" after Election Day.

Iowa Secretary of State staff will also have randomly chosen precincts conduct hand-counted audits for certain races to ensure results are accurate.

This year, the precincts will verify the gubernatorial and constitutional ballot measure votes to ensure that tabulator totals are accurate, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate.

My staff & international election observers watching as we begin the #Election2022 post-election audit process. 1 randomly selected precinct in each county will do a hand count audit of two races: gubernatorial & constitutional amendment, to ensure numbers match the tabulators. pic.twitter.com/gxAPXQTyRN — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 9, 2022

Iowa's results have been reported by the Associated Press at various speeds so far, with Gov. Kim Reynolds winning gubernatorial reelection within minutes of the polls closing, and the state auditor race remaining undetermined over 24 hours after polls closed but 100% of precincts reporting results.

Results in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties had to be recounted due to "technical problems" that impacted around 30,000 ballots. As of Thursday, Nov. 10, all recounts have finished, according to Pate.

In total, there were around 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 uncounted ballots in Des Moines County. Linn County originally reported 600 more absentee ballots than they received.

Back in 2020, 99.9% of Iowa votes were reported within four hours of polls closing, according to the AP.

So how do remaining races affect Iowa's ability to finalize 2022 results? Simply put: they probably won't.