Election officials, law enforcement in central Iowa feel prepared heading into Election Day

"Your vote and your data is protected," Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said last week.

Live election results will be available Tuesday, Nov. 3 at this link.

Despite almost one million Iowans casting their ballots already, security at the polls is still top of mind leading to Election Day.

In Washington, businesses are boarding up their windows in preparation for potential protests. Des Moines is a different story.

Local 5's Rachel Droze spoke with Hilltop Tire Service Monday to see what preparations they were making. The business had been excessively damaged during the George Floyd protests that happened in downtown Des Moines back in June.

They didn't have any plans to board up.

On the other hand, police are standing by should they be needed following election results.

"The political process is nothing new to Iowa," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD). "We've always got a plan in place to deal with protest, counter protest. Given how things went earlier this summer, there's another layer to that where we obviously need to be prepared just in case something does get violent."

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said cybersecurity is also at the top of election official's minds heading into Election Day. He assured his fellow Iowans that their vote and data will be protected.

"We've added extra layers of protection and will continue to do so. Election cybersecurity is a race without a finish line," Pate said last week.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said he hasn't been made aware of any attempted cybersecurity attacks or threats of violence.

Fitzgerald also said his office has prepared for any issues at the polls, however he didn't go into specifics. He said to contact your county auditor if anything looks wrong while at the polls.