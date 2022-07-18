With Reynolds favored in bid for 2nd full term, DeJear looks to become Iowa's next governor

Both DeJear and Reynolds have increased in favorability over the months, but their 17-point difference has remained steady leading up to the election.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Tuesday, Oct. 18

Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds is facing Democratic opponent Deidre DeJear as both look to become Iowa's next governor.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3 shows a 17-percentage point advantage for Reynolds, with 54% of likely voters supporting the incumbent and 37% supporting DeJear. Around 4% say they plan to vote for Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart.

Here's how they fared in previous Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Polls this year:

July: 48% Reynolds, 31% DeJear

October: 52% Reynolds, 35% DeJear

Both DeJear and Reynolds have increased in favorability over the months, but their 17-point difference has remained steady leading up to the election.

Reynolds became Iowa's first female governor in 2017 after then-governor Terry Branstad became Donald Trump's U.S. Ambassador to China. She then won her first full term as governor in 2018 against Democrat Fred Hubbell.

DeJear, a businesswoman who has worked on political campaigns with Barack Obama, looks to unseat Reynolds and become Iowa's first Democrat-elected governor in 16 years. She previously ran for Iowa Secretary of State against Paul Pate in 2018 and lost.

In the sole debate between the candidates, DeJear argued that Republicans led by Reynolds had built up the massive surplus by underfunding key services, such as schools, prisons and mental health care programs.

“While we can boast about a surplus we have to think about at what cost. We see the degradation of our education system happening right before our eyes. We’re asking our systems to do more with a lot less,” she said. “That surplus is evidence the Iowa taxpayer dollar is not going to work. It’s just being hoarded.”

Reynolds, who has signed multiple tax cuts into law in recent years, said Democrats were wrong to predict doom if large tax cuts were approved and that Republicans believed Iowans deserved to hold onto as much of their money as possible.

“The bottom line is they think that they know what to do with your money better than you do," Reynolds said. “They want to take your money and develop government programs instead of giving it back to Iowans and letting them choose what do to with their money.”

Reynolds typically doesn't acknowledge the role of a surge in federal spending in Iowa's ability to pile up money in reserve or to spend on programs such as broadband expansion or childcare programs.

Both Reynolds and DeJear ran unopposed in the June 2022 Iowa primaries.

If they were to win, Reynolds would start her second full term as governor, while DeJear would hold her first elected office in Iowa.

Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026.