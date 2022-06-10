What you need to know | Chuck Grassley, Mike Franken on the ballot for US Senate

As the longest-serving U.S. Senator in Iowa history, Grassley is hoping to win an eighth term. But first, he needs to defeat his opponent, Michael Franken.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Thursday, Oct. 6

Election Day is Nov. 8, and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is on the ballot, aiming for an eighth term.

Grassley is the longest-serving U.S. Senator in Iowa history but will be facing Retired Admiral Michael Franken on the ballot in what may be his most competitive election since 1980.

Results from a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released in mid-October show Grassley just 3 percentage points ahead of Franken.

The Des Moines Register reports that the margin is narrower than in any Iowa Poll matchup involving Grassley since he was first elected to the Senate.

Here's what you need to know about the candidates before you head to the ballot box.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R)

The 89-year-old Grassley was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980. But that wasn't the beginning of his political career: Grassley first served in the Iowa House of Representatives for 16 years and served in the U.S. House for three terms.

The farmer and New Hartford native is currently the most senior Republican in the Senate. In addition, he is a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In the June primary, Grassley easily defeated opponent Jim Carlin with 73% of the vote.

Throughout his career, Grassley has dedicated himself to championing family farms and rural Americans. Other key issues in Grassley's campaign include fighting inflation, reducing the national debt, halting illegal immigration and improving economic growth.

While Grassley undoubtedly has plenty of experience as a U.S. senator under his belt, he has faced criticism for not retiring from those who support congressional term limits and for aligning himself with former President Donald Trump.

Retired Admiral Michael Franken (D)

During Franken's 37-year career in the Navy, he served as military advisor to the late Senator Ted Kennedy and was a three-star admiral under President Barack Obama. If elected to the U.S. Senate, Franken would be the highest-ranking military officer to ever serve in the Senate, according to his website.

Franken first dipped his toe into the political realm in 2020, when he lost the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate to Theresa Greenfield.

However, in the 2022 Democratic primary, Franken came away with 55% of the vote, defeating opponents Abby Finkenauer and Dr. Glenn Hurst.

Franken has made issues such as reproductive justice, gun control, climate change and universal health care cornerstones of his campaign. In addition, Franken pledges to protect voting rights for all, support aging Iowans through improved social security and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Franken's campaign was recently plagued by controversy when his former campaign manager, Kimberley Strope-Boggus, filed a police report in April claiming Franken kissed her without her consent.

The allegations surfaced after Iowa Field Report, a conservative news outlet, released the report in September.

Des Moines police declined to investigate the claim due to "insufficient evidence and information to pursue a criminal investigation." Franken has continued to deny the allegations.

"[I have a] 40-year history of zero tolerance of sexual malfeasance, sexual misdeeds, of gender-related harassment," Franken said on Oct. 6 during an Iowa PBS debate.

Stay with Local 5 on Election Day to see election results from across Iowa.