Elections

Judges are on the ballot statewide come November: Here's what you need to know

A retention election is a tool for Iowa's voters to provide feedback on the professional competency of their judges and, potentially, remove them from office.

IOWA, USA — Local 5 will have live election results at this link on Tuesday, Nov. 8 starting at 8 p.m.

Iowans will hit the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for highly contested races that will elect the state's governor, U.S. senator, members of Iowa's statehouse legislature and more. 

But once you make it through the names on front of the ballot, there are still important votes to be cast on the back — such as the judicial retention elections. 

Here is a guide to making a decision regarding judicial retention in your district. 

What are judicial retention elections? 

A retention election is a tool for Iowa's voters to provide feedback on the professional competency of their judges. 

A 1962 Amendment to the Iowa Constitution made it so judges are not elected but appointed through a merit selection process. As one of 21 states to hold retention elections, Iowa aims to keep judges impartial over their terms.

Typically located on the back of the ballot, voters will be faced with the option to vote on whether a judge should be retained this November. 

If a judge receives more "no" votes than "yes" from their constituents, the judge will be removed from office at the end of the year. 

Where can I learn more about the judges?

In order to make a retention decision for a merit-appointed judge, it's necessary to learn more about the judges and their performance upholding the law.

You can read through performance evaluation surveys about the judges completed by the Iowa State Bar Association members here.

The Iowa Secretary of State also compiled a pdf of judge bios and information about the process, which you can access here.

Who's on the ballot?

Check out the Iowa Judicial Branch's district map of courts to find out who will be on the back of your ballot. 

For a full list of judges seeking retention in 2022, read below or click here

Supreme Court

  • Matthew McDermott
  • Dana L. Oxley

Court of Appeals

  • Paul B. Ahlers
  • Gina Badding

District 1A

District court

  • Laura J. Parrish
  • Michael J. Shubbat

District 1B

District court

  • Melissa A. Anderson-Seeber
  • Linda Myers Fangman
  • David P. Odekirk
  • Richard D. Stochl

District Associate 

  • Michelle M Wagner

Associate Juvenile

  • Daniel L. Block

District 2A

District associate

  • Peter B. Newell

District 2B

District court

  • John R. Flynn
  • John J. Haney
  • Jennifer A. Miller

District Associate

  • Steven Van Marel 

District 3A

District court

  • Shayne L. Mayer
  • John M. Sandy

District Associate

  • Shawna Ditsworth
  • Ann M. Gales

District 3B

District court

  • Steven Andreasen
  • James N. Daane
  • Jeffrey A. Neary
  • Roger L. Sailer
  • Patrick H. Tott

District Associate

  • Kristal L. Phillips

District 4

District court

  • Richard H. Davidson
  • Kathleen A. Kilnoski
  • Jeffrey L. Larson

District Associate

  • Charles D. Fagan

District 5A

District court

  • Stacy Ritchie

District Associate

  • Erica Crisp

District 5B

District court

  • Dustria Relph

District 5C

District court

  • Jeffrey D. Farrell
  • Robert B. Hanson
  • William P. Kelly
  • David Porter
  • Scott D. Rosenberg
  • Paul D. Scott
  • Jeanie K. Vaudt

District Associate

  • Susan Cox
  • Cynthia Moisan
  • Brent Pattison
  • Jesse T. Ramirez
  • Kimberly Rodgers Smith
Credit: Polk County Auditor's Office
This is the back side of a Polk County sample ballot for Des Moines - Precinct 1

District 6

District court

  • Lars G. Anderson
  • Christopher Bruns
  • Valerie L. Clay 
  • Chad A. Kepros
  • Justin A. Lightfoot
  • Kevin McKeever
  • Sean W. McPartland
  • Ian K. Thornhill

District associate

  • Carrie K. Bryner
  • Jason A. Burns
  • Heidi A. Carmer

District 7

District court

  • Jeffrey D. Bert
  • Meghan Corbin
  • Stuart P. Werling

District Associate

  • Michael E. Motto 
  • Kimberly Shepherd

District 8A

District Court

  • Joel D. Yates

District Associate

  • Kirk Arthur Daily

Associate Juvenile

  • William S. Owens

District 8B

  • No judges are due to stand for retention

