Judges are on the ballot statewide come November: Here's what you need to know

A retention election is a tool for Iowa's voters to provide feedback on the professional competency of their judges and, potentially, remove them from office.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA, USA — Local 5 will have live election results at this link on Tuesday, Nov. 8 starting at 8 p.m.

Iowans will hit the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for highly contested races that will elect the state's governor, U.S. senator, members of Iowa's statehouse legislature and more.

But once you make it through the names on front of the ballot, there are still important votes to be cast on the back — such as the judicial retention elections.

Here is a guide to making a decision regarding judicial retention in your district.

What are judicial retention elections?

A retention election is a tool for Iowa's voters to provide feedback on the professional competency of their judges.

A 1962 Amendment to the Iowa Constitution made it so judges are not elected but appointed through a merit selection process. As one of 21 states to hold retention elections, Iowa aims to keep judges impartial over their terms.

Typically located on the back of the ballot, voters will be faced with the option to vote on whether a judge should be retained this November.

If a judge receives more "no" votes than "yes" from their constituents, the judge will be removed from office at the end of the year.

Where can I learn more about the judges?

In order to make a retention decision for a merit-appointed judge, it's necessary to learn more about the judges and their performance upholding the law.

You can read through performance evaluation surveys about the judges completed by the Iowa State Bar Association members here.

The Iowa Secretary of State also compiled a pdf of judge bios and information about the process, which you can access here.

Who's on the ballot?

Check out the Iowa Judicial Branch's district map of courts to find out who will be on the back of your ballot.

For a full list of judges seeking retention in 2022, read below or click here.

Matthew McDermott

Dana L. Oxley

Court of Appeals

Paul B. Ahlers

Gina Badding

District 1A

District court

Laura J. Parrish

Michael J. Shubbat

District 1B

District court

Melissa A. Anderson-Seeber

Linda Myers Fangman

David P. Odekirk

Richard D. Stochl

District Associate

Michelle M Wagner

Associate Juvenile

Daniel L. Block

District 2A

District associate

Peter B. Newell

District 2B

District court

John R. Flynn

John J. Haney

Jennifer A. Miller

District Associate

Steven Van Marel

District 3A

District court

Shayne L. Mayer

John M. Sandy

District Associate

Shawna Ditsworth

Ann M. Gales

District 3B

District court

Steven Andreasen

James N. Daane

Jeffrey A. Neary

Roger L. Sailer

Patrick H. Tott

District Associate

Kristal L. Phillips

District Associate

Kristal L. Phillips

District 4

District court

Richard H. Davidson

Kathleen A. Kilnoski

Jeffrey L. Larson

District Associate

Charles D. Fagan

District 5A

District court

Stacy Ritchie

District Associate

Erica Crisp

District 5B

District court

Dustria Relph

District 5C

District court

Jeffrey D. Farrell

Robert B. Hanson

William P. Kelly

David Porter

Scott D. Rosenberg

Paul D. Scott

Jeanie K. Vaudt

District Associate

Susan Cox

Cynthia Moisan

Brent Pattison

Jesse T. Ramirez

Kimberly Rodgers Smith

District 6

District court

Lars G. Anderson

Christopher Bruns

Valerie L. Clay

Chad A. Kepros

Justin A. Lightfoot

Kevin McKeever

Sean W. McPartland

Ian K. Thornhill

District associate

Carrie K. Bryner

Jason A. Burns

Heidi A. Carmer

District 7

District court

Jeffrey D. Bert

Meghan Corbin

Stuart P. Werling

District Associate

Michael E. Motto

Kimberly Shepherd

District 8A

District Court

Joel D. Yates

District Associate

Kirk Arthur Daily

Associate Juvenile

William S. Owens

District 8B

No judges are due to stand for retention



