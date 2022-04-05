Dates and details you need to know for Iowa's upcoming primary elections

Whether you plan to vote early, by mail, or in-person, election officials want to make sure you have a plan to have your vote count.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's upcoming primary is a little over a month away. Election officials want to make sure voters are making a plan for how they will cast their vote.

Key Dates

Wednesday, May 18: This is the first day ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them. It is also the first day of in-person voting. (Click here to find your polling place)

This is the first day ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them. It is also the first day of in-person voting. (Click here to find your polling place) Monday, May 23: This is the deadline for voters requesting absentee ballots. Requests must be in the election office by 5 p.m. Postmarks do not count.

This is the deadline for voters requesting absentee ballots. Requests must be in the election office by 5 p.m. Monday, June 6: This is the last day to vote early in person. In-person voting ends at 5 p.m.

This is the last day to vote early in person. In-person voting ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7: Voting at polling places will run 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Completed, mailed ballots must be in to election officers by 8 p.m. Postmarks and Intelligent Mail no longer count.

Who is eligible to vote?

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a resident of Iowa.

Be at least 18 years old.

Not been convicted of a felony unless you have had your rights restored.

Not currently be judged by a court to be “incompetent to vote.”

Not claim the right to vote in more than one place.

Am I registered to vote?

If you are not sure about your voter registration, you can check your status with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.

How do I get an absentee ballot?

If you are not sure if you already requested an absentee ballot, you can check your status here.