Receive a 'No Activity' notice in the mail? Here's why

"No Activity" notices are heading to mailboxes of voters who did not cast their ballot for the 2020 general election.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans receive a lot of junk mail every day, but there's one piece of mail they shouldn't throw out.

It's called a "No Activity" notice, and it's sent to every Iowa voter who didn't vote in the 2020 general election.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging Iowa voters to respond to them quickly, otherwise, they will be listed as inactive voters until they update their voter registration.

This is being done to make sure voter lists are up-to-date and as accurate as possible. It's done after every general election and is required under federal state law.

It also ensures voter information isn't sent to someone who has moved or passed away.

Filling out the form is easy— all that's needed is a check in the appropriate box and a signature before dropping it in the mailbox.

Here's an example of what the form looks like:

No stamp is needed because the state has already paid for postage.

What happens if the form isn't filled out and returned? The voter is then moved to the inactive list. To be moved back onto the active vote list, all the person needs to do is request an absentee ballot, vote in an election, register to vote or update their voter registration.