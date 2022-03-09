Primary Preview: Meet the 3 Republicans hoping to unseat Rep. Cindy Axne

On The Issues : Why They're Running

What they're hearing from Iowans

LEFFLER: "One of them, surprisingly, is housing. In Iowa's 3rd Congressional District you have small companies and smalltown Iowa, and they don't have places to bring in new employees because they don't have housing. So that's a critical issue. Health insurance is another issue. Being a self-employed businessman my entire life, my wife and I today are currently paying $30,000 a year for our health insurance. And you know, you talk about people that are on the farm and trying to young families trying to get by. And one of them can work on the farm, but the other one has to have a job in town so they can have health insurance."

Leffler also says he's a strong proponent of immigration reform.

"When you think about immigration how does that directly affect Iowa? Number one was the governor sent down 24 officers down to the border. I talked with those officers and they said, 'Gary, it's worse than you can imagine.' Think about this, right now we have four congressional seats. And those seats are determined by population. So if we keep dumping millions and millions of people into other states, other than Iowa, potentially on down the road, it could cost us a congressional seat. I'm not ready to give that up. I think that's something that we need to take a look at."

NUNN: "It's three things. It's the economy, it's the economy, it's the economy. I mean, overwhelmingly, what we're hearing is that we're at a 40-year high for inflation. Just this month, we came out at 8.5 percent increase on basic things that we all need. Gasoline to be able to get to work is doubled, since it was a year and a half ago. I've got six kids. Not only is it more to fill up the minivan, it's a lot more just to get the milk for the kids on the table and the bacon fried in the morning. And that's something that I think all Iowans feel the pinch with inflation as it is right now. That's basically a $5,000 increase over a year. So if you're making $50,000 a year in a lot of these communities, that's a 10 percent pay cut to you. It's an invisible tax, and it's really crushing people's ability, not only to recover from the pandemic but to be able to take care of their families."

HASSO: "Right now with inflation they they are definitely nervous. I was in Panora a couple of weeks ago, and I spoke with a young lady who's family has a farm," said Hasso. "And so they did their budget this year and just fell all of their expenses either has doubled or tripled. And their concern is they don't know if they'll be able to farm next year. And you know, it concerns me. It concerns me because I want to represent all Iowans when I hit to Washington DC, and that is something that I need to keep near and dear to my heart is what is on their heart. I truly believe to be a leader, you have to be willing to serve. And I'm willing to serve. And that's why I'm laying my career down, putting everything on hold so I can represent district three."

Why they're running

LEFFLER: "What calls to me is that you know what? So many people, they want to sit on the sidelines and complain about everything. And then you know, there's almost like there should be a college degree and professional complaining. I can sit on the sidelines and continue to complain. Or I can say you know what, 'Hey Coach, hey the people in the 3rd District of Iowa, put a uniform on me, get me in the game, and let's get to work for Iowa.' Let's have a greater future for Iowa. Let's have a greater future for my grandchildren, your grandchildren, our children, your children, and let's go to work for those people because they deserve a better America. They deserve the same hope and opportunities that we had."

NUNN: "I think, you know, one of the first things we can do is just stop the ridiculous spending. When the government tries to come in with a solution, it takes longer, it's more expensive, and we end up piling up. I think that we could do a lot what works well in Iowa at the D.C. level. That means we've given Iowans $2.8 billion in tax cuts, they spend it in their local community, on their families in their business, and it returns to the mainstream. There's a lot of good examples that we can take from either we pass in the state legislature that I'd like to see Washington D.C. take up as the best example. And that starts with balancing the budget."