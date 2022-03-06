It's primary Election Day in Iowa. Here's what you need to know.

On Tuesday, June 7, Iowans will take to the polls to vote in the primary election. Here’s what voters need to know before casting their ballots.

Example video title will go here for this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Local 5 will have live election results at this link Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.

The Iowa primary election is here.

Whether you are a first-time voter or a seasoned veteran, below is all the information you need to know before heading to the polls.

Who is eligible to vote?

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a resident of Iowa.

Be at least 17 years old – a person who will be 18 on or before the general election can vote in the corresponding primary.

Not been convicted of a felony unless you have had your rights restored.

Not currently be judged by a court to be “incompetent to vote.”

Not claim the right to vote in more than one place.

When are the polls open?

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

Where do I vote?

Due to redistricting, your polling place may be different than you remember.

Use this tool from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website to find your polling place based on your zip code.

Am I registered to vote?

If you are not sure about your voter registration, you can check your status with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.

I haven’t registered to vote yet: Can I still vote in the primary?

Yes, Iowa offers same-day voter registration.

Register to vote at your polling place by bringing proof of ID and proof of residence. If your current address is different than what’s listed on your ID, you can bring in a paper or electronic document that was issued in the past 45 days and has your name and current address.

What form of ID do I need?

Valid forms of ID include:

Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID

U.S. passport

U.S. military ID or veteran’s ID

Tribal ID/document

Iowa voter ID card

What if I don’t have an ID?

If you are registered to vote but do not have a Voter ID, you will automatically be mailed a Voter ID card for free, according to the Secretary of State.

I forgot to mail my absentee ballot. What do I do?

If you have not mailed your ballot to your county auditor’s office, you can deliver it in person at that office. You cannot cast an absentee ballot at your normal polling place.

The only people who can return a voted absentee ballot other than the voter are: an immediate family member, someone living in the voter's household, a caretaker, or precinct officials who deliver the ballot to residents at health care facilities. In some cases, a "delivery agent" may be approved for voters with disabilities.

Absentee ballots returned in person must be submitted before polls close at 8 p.m.

If you mess up on your absentee ballot before turning it in, you can simply surrender that ballot at your polling place and vote in person. If you don't turn it in before Election Day, you can also cancel your vote at your polling place by canceling your absentee ballot.

But if you have already mailed it in or dropped it off, you cannot vote again.

Who is on the ballot?

Federal elections

U.S. Senate Democrats Abby Finkenauer Mike Franken Dr. Glenn Hurst Republicans

State Sen. Jim Carlin Sen. Chuck Grassley (Incumbent)



Republican voters located in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District will also pick from three candidates running for United States Representative. The district is currently represented by Democrat Cindy Axne.

Statewide offices

There are seven statewide offices being voted on in the general election, but only two—secretary of state and auditor of state—have contested primaries this year.

Governor

Secretary of State Incumbent: Paul Pate (R) Democratic Primary Joel Miller Eric Van Lancker

Auditor Incumbent: Rob Sand (D) Republican Primary Todd Halbur Mary Ann Hanusa

Treasurer

Secretary of Agriculture

Attorney General

Ballots will also have a state representative race, in which you may select either party’s candidate to represent your district in the Iowa House. It also may or may not have a state senator race, depending on your district, where you can elect either party’s candidate to represent your district in the Iowa Senate.

County offices

Board of Supervisors

County Treasurer

County Recorder

County Attorney