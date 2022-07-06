Full list of Iowa statehouse winners in 2022 primaries

Here are the races Local 5 watched on election night, with preliminary results from county auditor's offices and the Iowa Secretary of State.

IOWA, USA — Statehouse election results can be seen in the story below, and complete primary election results are at this link

The 2022 Iowa primary races included a number of statehouse races to watch.

Races are the first in new districts, some had busy primary fields and others saw incumbents pitted facing each other due to redistricting.

Iowa Senate

Izaah Knox is set to win the general election, with no Republican candidate having registered for the Republican primary. There were two candidates in this race, including Knox and Grace Van Cleave.

Iowa House

Matt Windschitl is the incumbent, the House Majority Leader and has served as District 17's Iowa House representative since 2007, and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve. His platform included continuing to pass anti-abortion laws and protecting the right to bear arms.

He is set to win the general election, with no Democratic candidate having registered for the Democratic primary.

Austin Harris is a farmer and former deputy chief of staff and campaign manager for Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (2nd Congressional District). He also served in former President Donald Trump's Department of Agriculture. His platform included cutting taxes, supporting local law enforcement through funding and passing an anti-abortion constitutional amendment.

With no registered Democrat running in the primary, Harris is set to win the general election.

District 28 is newly created by 2020 redistricting. There were two candidates in this race, Sonya Heitshusen and Tom Walton.

Sonya Heitshusen is a former journalist with WHO-TV and the current director of communications for the state auditor's office. She also serves on the board of directors for the Alzheimer's Association and the Ankeny YMCA. Her platform included investing in public education, raising the Iowa minimum wage and protecting access to abortion in Iowa.

Heitshusen will face Republican and former U.S. Congressman David Young in November's general election.

District 30, Democratic primary

Megan Srinivas is a doctor practicing in Des Moines. She previously served as the first student representative on the Iowa State Board of Education under Gov. Tom Vilsack. Her platform included gun reform laws like background checks and carry permits, increasing pay for Iowa teachers and protecting abortion access in Iowa.

Austin Baeth is a doctor and small business owner. His platform included protecting access to abortion, taking action on climate change and campaign finance reform.

He is set to win the general election with no registered Republican in the primary.



Gov. Kim Reynolds notably endorsed Barb Kniff McCulla after incumbent Jon Thorup refused to support the governor's school voucher plan.

McCulla is the owner of KLK Construction and ViewPointe Development in Pella. Her platform included supporting police departments and implementing school vouchers.





Due to 2020 redistricting, Iowa House District 53 pitted two incumbents against each other. There were two candidates in the house district 53 race, including David Maxwell and Dean Fisher.

Dean Fisher has served in the Iowa House of Representatives for District 72 since 2013. His platform included common-sense budgeting, reducing taxes to grow businesses and defending unborn children.

David Maxwell is currently serving in District 76. He has represented the district since 2013.

Joshua Meggers is set to win the general election, with no registered Democrat candidate in House District 54 primary.

Due to 2020 redistricting, incumbents Joe Mitchell and Jeff Shipley both ran in this primary.

Shipley has been a representative in Iowa’s 82nd Congressional District since 2021. His platform included personal rights in regards to vaccination, masks and the right to bear arms.

Mitchell has served as a representative in the 84th Congressional District since 2018. His platform consisted of three main points: good jobs, great schools and more freedom.