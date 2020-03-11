Voicemail telling Iowans not to vote reported to FBI as possible voter intimidation

The matter has been referred to the FBI and the Iowa Department of Public Safety, according to a spokesperson with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.

State and federal investigators are looking into a report of possible voter intimidation.

Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, said their office received a report a voicemail was left on someone’s phone telling them to “stay safe and stay home”.

Hall said their office referred the matter to the FBI and the State Fusion Center.

The Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center is a division of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s website, the Intelligence and Fusion Center was created after 9/11 to address information gaps, and focuses on detecting, preventing, apprehending and responding to criminal and/or terroristic activity.

Local 5 has reached out to the FBI and the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center and are waiting to hear back.