Iowa election officials hold press conference on unofficial Jasper County results

The 2nd Congressional District is still too close to call, according to The Associated Press.

NEWTON, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott are holding a Friday press conference on one precinct's election results following an election night discrepancy.

Parrott reported a discrepancy on election night that members of the absentee ballot board noticed they were eight ballots short.

When he didn't know what caused the issue, he decided to run the absentee ballots through the counting machines again.

"That's when the machine malfunctioned, starting jamming up ballots when we would put them in," Parrott said. "We had a technician for the company on site, but he couldn't fix it. So the next day, someone from the company came in from Chicago and we got it fixed."

On Thursday morning, the state board of supervisors granted Parrott's request for an administrative recount of the absentee ballots. Starting on Thursday, county election officials will start re-running the ballots through the now-fixed machine to double-check the numbers and find out the discrepancy in data.

Jasper County is included in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, where the race between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is still too close to call.

You can view the unofficial results for every county at this link.