Did the Iowa 'keep and bear arms' ballot measure pass?

IOWA, USA — Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026.

Iowans will decide whether or not to pass a ballot measure and adopt a state constitutional amendment that includes language making it harder for courts to enforce limits on gun possession, ownership and use by enforcing strict scrutiny.

Republican lawmakers began about four years ago to seek a constitutional amendment that requires approval by two separately elected legislative assemblies. They passed the language in 2019 and 2021 to get the measure on this year’s general election ballot.

The summary of the measure from a 2022 sample ballot reads:

"Provides that the right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."