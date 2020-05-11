Some statehouse races still too close to call

To view live election results, visit this link or text VOTE to 515-457-1026.
All federal races in Iowa have been called except for this one: the 2nd Congressional District.
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Democrat Rita Hart by less than 300 votes, or 0.1%.
But there are some statehouse races that are very close.
There are two Iowa Senate races and seven Iowa House races that are within 1,000 votes as of Thursday morning.
Keep in mind that there are still absentee ballots and provisional ballots that will come in and get counted.
Below are the margins in some of the closest races:
Senate District 20 (Johnston/Grimes) — 971 votes
Senate District 22 (West Des Moines/Clive) — 166 votes
House District 15 (Council Bluffs) — 731 votes
House District 16 (Council Bluffs) — 727 votes
House District 29 (Newton) — 139 votes
House District 38 (Ankeny) — 159 votes
House District 39 (Ankeny) — 412 votes
House District 60 (Waterloo) — 475 votes
House District 82 (Fairfield) — 170 votes
NOTE: All results are unofficial until the Iowa Secretary of State certifies them as official. Absentee ballots turned into the mail or a drop box by Nov. 2 can be counted as long county auditors receive them by noon on Nov. 9.
Related Stories
- Trump won 70% of Election Day vote in Iowa, swamping Biden
- VERIFY: Fact-checking election claims and rumors
- Iowa's 2nd Congressional District: How would a recount work?
- Republicans expand majority in Iowa Legislature
- Joni Ernst tops Theresa Greenfield, reelected to U.S. Senate
- Cindy Axne wins second term in 3rd Congressional District, AP projects