Some statehouse races still too close to call

Absentee ballots and provisional ballots are still being processed by Iowa election officials.

To view live election results, visit this link or text VOTE to 515-457-1026.

All federal races in Iowa have been called except for this one: the 2nd Congressional District.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Democrat Rita Hart by less than 300 votes, or 0.1%.

But there are some statehouse races that are very close.

There are two Iowa Senate races and seven Iowa House races that are within 1,000 votes as of Thursday morning.

Keep in mind that there are still absentee ballots and provisional ballots that will come in and get counted.

Below are the margins in some of the closest races:

Senate District 20 (Johnston/Grimes) — 971 votes

Senate District 22 (West Des Moines/Clive) — 166 votes

House District 15 (Council Bluffs) — 731 votes

House District 16 (Council Bluffs) — 727 votes

House District 29 (Newton) — 139 votes

House District 38 (Ankeny) — 159 votes

House District 39 (Ankeny) — 412 votes

House District 60 (Waterloo) — 475 votes

House District 82 (Fairfield) — 170 votes

NOTE: All results are unofficial until the Iowa Secretary of State certifies them as official. Absentee ballots turned into the mail or a drop box by Nov. 2 can be counted as long county auditors receive them by noon on Nov. 9.

