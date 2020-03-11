Election 2020: Democrats aim for majority in Iowa House

More than $1 million in ads has been spent by both parties for key statehouse races.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's state government is currently under Republican control: they hold the governor's office and a majority in both the House and Senate.

However, control in Iowa's chambers could change this election.

The Iowa House is just four seats away from flipping to Democratic control.

Democrats have more money this year than their competitors, but Senate Republicans are very organized and strong.

Both parties have spent more than $1 million in ads for key House districts and Senate races.

Senate Republicans hold 32 seats to the Demcorats' 18, while House Republicans hold a slimmer 43-to-17 advantage.

Click/tap here to access Local 5's Voter Guide or text VOTE to 515-457-1026. Live election results will also be available at this link.

Key Senate races

Three Iowa Senate seats are set to be interesting races to watch Tuesday:

Senate District 20 (Urbandale)

Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, is defending his seat against Democratic challenger Rhonda Martin.

Zaun was first elected to the statehouse in 2004, but the area that covers parts of Urbandale, West Des Moines and Johnston is trending blue.

Senate District 22 (West Des Moines)

This seat is up for grabs for both parties this election since Sen. Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, is retiring. Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott, a pastor, is running to pick up the suburban district.

Republican Scott Cirksena, current mayor of Clive, is also running for the vacant seat. This seat covers parts of West Des Moines, Windsor Heights and Clive.

Senate District 42 (Mt. Pleasant)

Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mt. Pleasant, is defending his seat against Republican challenger Jeff Reichman. The area trends Republican, however, and has been dubbed as one of Iowa's pivot counties.

Taylor won his seat back in 2016 by less than 200 votes.

LOOK: A map of Iowa's Senate Districts for the 88th General Assembly

Key House races

There are seven key Iowa House races to watch out for Tuesday:

House District 37 (Ankeny)

Rep. John Landon, R-Ankeny, is defending his seat against Democratic challenger Andrea Phillips. This district is likely to flip.

House District 55 (Decorah)

Rep. Michael Bergman, R-Decorah, is defending his seat from Democratic Challenger Kayla Koether.

Koether is running for the seat again after losing to Bergman due to the ballot postmarking debacle during the 2018 election.

House District 67 (Cedar Rapids)

With Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Cedar Rapids, running for a congressional seat, Democrat Eric Gjerde is likely to claim the seat.

Gjerde narrowly lost to Hinson in 2018.

House District 82 (Fairfield)

Democrat Phil Miller is challenging Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield, for the liberal and progressive area in Fairfield. This is the second time Miller is running for the seat.

Shipley has come under fire for his anti-vaccination comments as well as negative remarks about Iowans that have died from the coronavirus.

House District 91 (Muscatine)

This seat is open for both Democrats and Republicans for this election cycle. The area covers parts of the Quad City area, including Bettendorf. Republican candidate Mark Cisneros is slightly favored to win.

Cisneros would be the first Latino Iowan to win a House seat. Democrat Kelcey Brackett is running against him.

House District 94 (Bettendorf)

Incumbent Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf is defending his seat against Democrat Marie Gleason.

House District 95 (Cedar Rapids)

Another open seat in the House, this area covers the outer edges of Cedar Rapids near Mt. Vernon.

Democrats have spent a lot of money to elect their candidate, Christian Andrews. Republican Charlie McClintock is running against Andrews.